Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Lifted by Analyst

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $295.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.89. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $189.21 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

