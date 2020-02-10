Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.