Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Decreased by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,642 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,923.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,391 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.