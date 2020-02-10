Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.23 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,391,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.