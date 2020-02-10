Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.65 on Monday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,112.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zynga by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Zynga by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

