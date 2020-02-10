Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Standex Int’l Corp. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Standex Int’l in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $69.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.43. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

