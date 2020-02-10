Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,285,000 after acquiring an additional 348,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

