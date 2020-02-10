Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

