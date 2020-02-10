Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Raised by Analyst

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.14 on Monday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

