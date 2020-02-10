Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.