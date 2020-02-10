Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Cut by Analyst

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of CPRI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 98.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.