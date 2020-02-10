Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for GasLog Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GasLog in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07. GasLog has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $18.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter worth $6,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

