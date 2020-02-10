Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MCFT opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

