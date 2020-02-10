QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,269,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,112,954.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QADA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,759. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.03.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised their target price on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QAD by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QAD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

