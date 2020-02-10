QASH (QASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $311,859.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, QASH has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $311,859.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, EXX, Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

