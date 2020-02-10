QCash Market Capitalization Tops $43.82 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. QCash has a market cap of $43.82 million and approximately $483.85 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.