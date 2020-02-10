QEP Resources Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

QEP stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. FMR LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in QEP Resources by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

