qiibee (QBX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. qiibee has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $84.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,282,755 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

