QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0183 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $318,160.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

