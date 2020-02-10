Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 144,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

