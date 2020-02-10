Qredit Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $496,248.00 and approximately $910.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

