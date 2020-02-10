Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $249.88 million and approximately $493.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00026273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Ovis, Crex24 and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006381 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,124,428 coins and its circulating supply is 96,374,408 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEx, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Liquid, Bithumb, CoinEgg, Kucoin, GOPAX, DragonEX, Livecoin, Exrates, Coinone, Coinrail, Liqui, Coinnest, Bleutrade, Bibox, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Ovis, BitForex, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Iquant, Upbit, HBUS, LBank, Allcoin, Crex24, Huobi, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Poloniex, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, OTCBTC, BCEX, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, BigONE and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

