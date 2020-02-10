QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

