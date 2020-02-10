Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $56.48 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Quant has a market cap of $56.48 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00048025 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. In the last week, Quant has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00370726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012492 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006996 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

