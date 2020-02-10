Quanta Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $13,029.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

