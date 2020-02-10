Quantstamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $240,519.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $240,519.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

