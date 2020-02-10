Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.40 million and $263,354.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026171 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.02723569 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002932 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,340,519 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

