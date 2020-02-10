Quasarcoin (QAC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,849.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $801,256.00 and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,384,357 coins and its circulating supply is 168,384,357 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

