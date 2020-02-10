Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $122.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.45 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

