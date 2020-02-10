QuickX Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,520.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $58,520.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.05706501 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00055756 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00128513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003754 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,873,598 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

