QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 101,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 928,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,410.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

