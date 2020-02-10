Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.