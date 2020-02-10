Rafael R. Lizardi Sells 22,658 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

