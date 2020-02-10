Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.80 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009618 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.