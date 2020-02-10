Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.24 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.

RPD stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. 649,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,310. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $66.01.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock worth $7,089,920 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

