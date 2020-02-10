Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-(0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.6-93.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.22 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 649,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,310. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.