Rapids (RPD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $111.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,292,562,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,657,715,821 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

