Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $868,405.00 and approximately $165,728.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.05706501 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00055756 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00128513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex, DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bibox, FCoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.