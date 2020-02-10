Raymond James Analysts Give Cameco (TSE:CCO) a C$15.00 Price Target

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) received a C$15.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.68. 888,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,217. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$10.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

