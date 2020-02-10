Raymond James Analysts Give Domtar (NYSE:UFS) a $36.00 Price Target

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) received a $36.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

UFS traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 132,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

