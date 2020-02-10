Raymond James Comments on Royal Gold, Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.66 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

