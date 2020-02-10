Raymond James Downgrades MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Market Perform

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MRC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE:MRC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $897.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

