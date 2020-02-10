Raymond James Upgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Market Perform

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

