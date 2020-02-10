Raymond Shorrocks Buys 75,000 Shares of Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) Stock

Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) insider Raymond Shorrocks acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,950.00 ($29,042.55).

Galilee Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38.

About Galilee Energy

Galilee Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia, Chile, and North America. It primarily explores for coal seam gas. The company's flagship project is the Glenaras gas project located within the ATP 2019 permit, which covers an area of approximately 4000 square kilometers in western Queensland's Galilee Basin.

