Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Position Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,153. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

