RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

ROLL opened at $179.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $182.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

