RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells $199,065.28 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROLL traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,360. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

