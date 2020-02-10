RChain Price Reaches $0.0179 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Kucoin, OOOBTC and IDEX. RChain has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $2,610.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.03485563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00253624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitMart, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.