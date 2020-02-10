REA Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.55 (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Shares of REA stock opened at A$114.56 ($81.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 60.97. REA Group has a fifty-two week low of A$71.54 ($50.74) and a fifty-two week high of A$117.30 ($83.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Owen Wilson 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

