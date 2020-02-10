Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBMD):

2/1/2020 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Howard Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

1/24/2020 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Howard Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Howard Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2019 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $17.34 on Monday. Howard Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

